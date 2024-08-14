Malaysia Welcomes Statement By Leaders Of Qatar, Egypt And US On Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia welcomed the Joint Statement issued by the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States on August 8, underscoring the urgency for the conclusion of a ceasefire deal in Gaza Strip and the release of prisoners and detainees, and calling for the resumption of negotiations on August 15 in either Doha or Cairo.

According to the Malaysian news agency (Bernama), the Malaysian of Foreign Affairs affirmed in a statement that it supports the ongoing peace negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, expressing hope that the forthcoming discussion to be held on August 15 will bear positive results and prevent further escalation of the conflict and achieve a peaceful resolution.

Malaysia urged all parties to stay focused, committed and respect the peace process, the Ministry said.

As a matter of principle, Malaysia has always advocated for peace and stability and adherence to international law, the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

“We once again demand for the killings and atrocities to stop, for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to be in place, humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded into Gaza, and Palestine to be accepted as a full member of the United Nations,” the statement added.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and US President Joe Biden issued on August 8 a joint statement affirming that it is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families, and to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal; noting that they and their teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude.

The leaders expressed their readiness as mediators, if necessary, to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties, calling for resuming urgent discussion August 15 (tomorrow) in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.