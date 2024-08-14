Moehe Holds First Orientation Meeting For Scholarship Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education organised the first orientation meeting for scholarship students at Education City Universities, United States Universities, and Canada for the academic year 2024-25 at the Ministry's permanent building. The meeting aimed to introduce students to their academic needs during the scholarship period.

The meeting opened with a speech by Acting Director of the Scholarships Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Noura Al Ansari. In her speech, she stressed the importance of this introductory meeting in building bridges of communication with scholarship students and providing them with the necessary support. She pointed out that the success and excellence of students is part of the success of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, wishing students to arm themselves with science to serve their country and achieve the vision of Qatar 2030, which contributes to advancing development in the country.

Head of Public Affairs at the Embassy of the United States in Qatar Ivan David, explained a detailed trip to America to study, adapting to university life, and the student support service. He also provided essential tips and best practices students can follow during the scholarship period.

Salama Al Kuwari from the Scholarships Department reviewed the procedures for activating the scholarship, which is to read the terms of the scholarship contract and the student's signature on it and the issuance by the mission official of the financial guarantee for students in the United States and Canada through the Cultural Attaché and Education City students, and to verify the university registration number, in addition to the readiness of the student visa and submit the required documents by going to the embassy of the country of the mission, with the need to send the entry stamp to the mission official to disburse the monthly allowances.

Aisha Al Mohannadi, Senior Scholarship Expert at the Government Scholarship Program in Education City, gave a presentation on the financial privileges of the Internal and External Scholarship Program and its financial regulations.

The meeting included a panel discussion in which Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Harib Mohamed Al Jabri, and Mission Officer at the Ministry Hessa Rashid, participated. During the seminar, Dr. Al Jabri gave valuable advice to scholarship students, pointing out the importance of understanding the scholarship conditions and the associated laws. He called on students not to hesitate to ask any inquiries related to the scholarship. He spoke about the importance of academic excellence by sharing his experience facing academic achievement challenges.