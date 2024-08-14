Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Meeting Of GCC Chief With Envoys, Representatives To Sweden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden H E Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi, participated in the meeting of Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) H E Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi with Their Excellencies the Ambassadors and Representatives of the GCC countries to Sweden at the headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Stockholm. The meeting discussed the progress of joint Gulf action and the relations between the GCC and the Council of Ministers of the Nordic countries and means to support and develop them.