Moci Announces Recall Of Lamborghini Urus, 2022-2024 Models

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Al Wajba Establishment, Qatar's Lamborghini dealership, has announced the recall of Lamborghini Urus, 2022-2024 models, over a possible defect in the bolts securing the hood latch which may lead to the possibility of the engine hood opening while driving at high speeds.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs. The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out. The Ministry urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department.