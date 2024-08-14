Hockey India Retires P.R. Sreejesh's No. 16 Jersey

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Hockey India has announced the retirement of the No. 16 jersey worn by legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. This decision follows Sreejesh's retirement after playing a pivotal role in securing India's second consecutive Olympic bronze at the recently concluded Paris Games.

During a ceremony held in his honour, Hockey India's Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh announced the retirement of Sreejesh's jersey. The 36-year-old Sreejesh has been appointed as the coach for the junior national team, where he will take on the responsibility of nurturing the next generation of Indian goalkeepers.

“The No. 16 jersey will remain in the junior team, and Sreejesh will groom the next Sreejesh who will wear that jersey,” Singh told reporters.

The Paris 2024 Olympics saw the Indian team play scintillating hockey at times; performances that saw them defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first member of the team against Great Britain, where they defended with a man down for over 40 minutes to force penalty shootouts and win by 4-2, courtesy of heroics from Sreejesh.

Hockey India is organised a felicitation ceremony to honour Sreejesh on Wednesday.