Weather Alert: Kerala Braces For Widespread Rainfall, Orange Alert Issued In THESE Districts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of widespread rainfall across the state today (Aug 14), with isolated areas expected to receive heavy downpours. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts, while Ernakulam and Thrissur districts have been placed under an orange alert.

The IMD has cautioned that the state can expect thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rainfall in the coming days. Residents living in hilly areas have been advised to exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Low-lying areas may also experience flooding.

In addition, the Kerala coast is expected to experience sea incursion, and fishing has been banned along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

The low-pressure trough responsible for the rain is currently active over southern Sri Lanka and is expected to move northwards, bringing rain to the state.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the IMD has warned of rainfall in the state for the next five days, with isolated places likely to receive heavy rainfall on August 14 and 15. "The heavy downpour may continue till August 17 and districts on yellow alert have been asked to take precautions akin to that of an orange or red alert," he said.

In related news in landslide-hit Wayanad, 83 people were relocated from Chooralmala and Puthumala to a relief camp at Thrikkaipatta School yesterday (Aug 13) evening due to heavy rain in the area. Funerals that were suspended due to rain yesterday will resume today, and search operations for missing persons will continue. A team of experts will also visit the affected areas to assess the damage.

