Branded Residences Prop-Tech Portal BRESI Get's A Positive Industry Reaction

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The online place exclusively for branded residences was launched just 2 months ago (June 16th) but has seen a very positive reaction from the industry, with property developers, hotel groups and individual owners now starting to use or enquire about the platform.

BRESI is the world's first property portal dedicated to international luxury branded residences and has been created exclusively for owners, property developers, hotel companies and marketing consultancies to promote and sell branded residential real estate. In a brave and possibly controversial move the prop tech start up will not allow property agents to list on the platform.

Branded residences development specialist (of almost 15 years) Jason Payne is funding the project.

“I have felt for many years that branded residence projects needed an online presence that was purely dedicated to our sector. This includes not only the listing and marketing of branded residence projects, but also news and insight from within the industry, from press release distribution, project spotlights, construction updates and valued information provided by industry professionals from within the sector”

The portal is purely an advertising and promotional vehicle, and plays no role in the actual property transaction. Instead interested parties contact the advertiser directly from the property listing.

Advertisers and property purchasers can choose how they make contact or be contacted, from telephone, WhatsApp, LINE or email.

“Advertisers will have their own portfolio page within the portal, they upload properties themselves and choose what information is disclosed and how they want to be contacted by buyers. Listings will be advertised site wide and also grouped together within their own portfolio information, in addition they will also have a CRM dashboard, which will provide information on visitor stats to their listings etc”

BRESI as an advertising platform aims to connect buyers with sellers, and by only allowing owners and owner representatives, to advertise it is expected that all property listing information, such as available units types and prices will remain up to date and 100% correct, thus making the experience more transparent for a property purchaser.

News and Insights

BRESI is also aiming to become the go to platform for branded residence industry news, akin to hospitality platforms such as Hospitalitynet or Hotel News Now.

“Currently there is not a platform dedicated to the branded residences sector and with the sensational growth and interest in the past 5-7 years, I feel that our sector needs something like BRESI. The news and insights section will drive valuable traffic to the portal and will also provide additional advertising opportunities for our clients, but it will also become a great resource for anyone considering purchasing a branded residence”

BRESI also aims to feature industry professionals such as consultants, lawyers, and will also publish information about the hotel groups and brands that are involved in the sector.

The company goal is to become similar to Rightmove and Hospitalitynet, but exclusively for the branded residences industry.

As mentioned, BRESI does not allow real estate agents to advertise, but owners, developers, hotel groups and developer authorised marketing agencies can now list projects on the platform for a limited period, free of charge.

BRESI is a new concept for the branded resi sector and has only been live for just under 2 months, initial reaction has been good, can it survive in the competitive market of luxury real estate, has it made a mistake by excluding real estate agents, and does the sector need it?

These questions all remain answered, but BRESI hopes to have found a niche and a solution for branded residence developers and those associated with the industry who want an additional marketing outlet to promote their developments.

