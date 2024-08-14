Notice Convening The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB “Ignitis Grupė”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By its decision of 14 August 2024, the Management Board of AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code: 301844044, registered office address: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, hereby convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of (hereinafter – EGM) of the Group.

The EGM will be held on Wednesday , 11 September 202 4 , at 13 .00 p m (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10 , Vilnius, LT- 04215 . Registration starts at 12.15 pm and closes at 12.50 pm (Vilnius time).

The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the EGM shall be required to have a personal ID document/passport. An authorised representative shall be required to have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. A natural person's power of attorney must be notarised.

The agenda of the EGM, which is presented in more detail in the attached notice, is as follows:

– regarding the consolidated interim management report of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024;

– regarding the approval of the set of audited interim condensed financial statements of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024;

– regarding the allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB“Ignitis grupė” for the period ended 30 June 2024, which is shorter than the financial year;

– regarding the election of an independent member of the Supervisory Board of AB“Ignitis grupė“;

– regarding the election of the consolidated sustainability reporting assurance service provider for AB“Ignitis grupė”;

– regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB“Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney;

– regarding the approval of the new version of the Regulations of the Audit Committee of AB“Ignitis grupė”.

The general ballot paper and information on how to sign and submit it are available on the Group's website:





For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...

