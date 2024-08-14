ITDEVENTS And World Of Wonder Collaborate To Bring Snatch Game Back To ANZ In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Iconic Drag Race Challenge Returns with Bigger Laughs, Fiercer Queens, and Unmissable Performances Across Australia and New Zealand

AUSTRALIA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITDEVENTS , the powerhouse behind some of the most electrifying live experiences in Australia and New Zealand, is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with World of Wonder, the creative force behind RuPaul's Drag Race Touring. Together, they are set to bring the highly anticipated Snatch Game back to ANZ in 2025, following the overwhelming success of the 2024 season.

Snatch Game, a fan-favourite challenge from RuPaul's Drag Race, where queens showcase their best celebrity impersonations in a hilarious game show format, has become a cultural phenomenon. The 2024 ANZ tour saw packed venues, roaring laughter, and unforgettable performances that left audiences begging for more. With the return of Snatch Game in 2025, fans across Australia and New Zealand can once again look forward to an evening of glamour, wit, and unrivalled entertainment.

The partnership between ITDEVENTS and World of Wonder marks a new chapter in their ongoing relationship, which has consistently delivered top-tier drag performances to the region. The collaboration ensures that RuPaul's Drag Race enthusiasts in ANZ will continue to experience the very best of drag culture, right in their backyard.

“We are beyond excited to work with World of Wonder again to bring Snatch Game back to ANZ in 2025,” said Director of ITDEVENTS, Stephen Craddock.“The 2024 tour was an incredible success, and we can't wait to raise the bar even higher next year. This collaboration is all about celebrating the artistry, humour, and charisma of the queens who make RuPaul's Drag Race the global sensation it is today.”

For over a decade, ITDEVENTS has been at the forefront of the drag scene in Australia and New Zealand, consistently bringing RuPaul's Drag Race queens to local stages and creating unforgettable experiences for fans. Their dedication to celebrating and uplifting drag culture has played a significant role in the mainstream success of drag in the region.

The return of Snatch Game to ANZ is a testament to the hard work, passion, and vision of ITDEVENTS. Their commitment to delivering world-class entertainment has not only delighted audiences but has also cemented their reputation as a leading force in the live event industry. As they gear up for the 2025 season, ITDEVENTS continues to push boundaries, ensuring that fans have access to the best drag performances the world has to offer.

Fans eager to catch Snatch Game in 2025 should stay tuned for more details, including tour dates and ticket information, which will be announced soon. With ITDEVENTS and World of Wonder at the helm, it's sure to be a spectacular season that will leave audiences gagging for more.

