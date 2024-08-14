GOP International BBQ Dinner Honors Republican Nominees In Clifton, NJ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Republican Candidates: Bashaw & Dr. Mujtaba

Dr. G. Mujtaba, Carol & Bob Calcagno

Dr. Mujtaba, Colcagno, Prempeh and Bashaw spoke before a diverse audience

CLIFTON, NJ, US, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Clifton Elks Lodge was abuzz with as Republican Chair for Clifton, Bob Calcagno, hosted a successful GOP International BBQ Dinner, honoring esteemed Republican nominees Dr. Assad Mujtaba, Nicolino Gallo, Marla Saracino, Billy Prempeh, and Curtis Bashaw. The event, which took place tonight, was marked by an exceptional turnout, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and engagement within the GOP's local chapter.The dinner brought together GOP nominees for Commissioner, Sheriff, United States Congress, and Senate, who delivered compelling speeches before a packed audience of GOP leaders and supporters. The diverse attendance, featuring representatives from Latino, Muslim, Jewish, Pakistani, Indian, and Bangladeshi communities, underscored the party's increasing efforts to embrace and engage minority groups within society. This diversity is a testament to the RepublicanParty's expanding influence and efforts to turn New Jersey from blue to red.The event commenced with an inspiring opening speech by Imam Qatanani of the Islamic Council of Passaic County (ICPC), setting the tone for an evening celebrating unity and shared values. The presence of leaders from various ethnic and religious backgrounds, including esteemed GOP nominees, highlighted the GOP's commitment to broadening its appeal beyond its traditional base, making everyone feel included in this shared vision.The candidates articulated their vision for the Republican Party under a new U.S. administration, drawing significant applause from the audience. Their presentations emphasized policies that resonate with the increasingly diverse GOP electorate, particularly among the Latino and Muslim communities.The evening concluded with a dinner featuring a variety of dishes, including Halal and vegetarian BBQ options, ensuring all attendees could partake in the meal and feel considered in their dietary preferences. Dr. Assad Mujtaba, a candidate for Commissioner, joined GOP Chair Bob Calcagno in delivering closing remarks, expressing gratitude to the honored guests and attendees for their support and participation.This event represents a significant moment for the GOP in Clifton, NJ, as the party continues to build momentum and broaden its appeal across the state.

