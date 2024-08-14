The 1St Korea AI International Film Festival Will Be Held On October 25Th, Accepting Entries Until September 6

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official Poster of Korea AI International Festival (K-AIFF)

The Korea AI International Film Festival at KINTEX will award 81 million KRW in prize money in 4 categories, including the grand prize of 20 million KRW.

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ○ Korea AI International Film Festival will be held at KINTEX in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, on October 25○ A total of 81 million KRW in prize money will be awarded in 4 categories, including the grand prize of 20 million KRW○ Anyone with a created with generative AI, regardless of nationality, gender, or age, can submit an entry○ Entries accepted until midnight on September 6.The 'Korea AI International Film Festival' will be held at KINTEX on October 25. Entries will be accepted through the film festival website until midnight on September 6, 2024 (KST).The 'Korea AI International Film Festival,' hosted by Gyeonggi-do and organized by Gyeonggi Content Agency , was planned to support the creation of various video content using AI under the theme of“New Opportunities Presented by AI.”The contest categories are ▲Narrative Contents, ▲Documentary Contents, ▲Arts & Culture Contents, and ▲Free Format Contents. The Narrative Contents category is for films or video content with a story; the Documentary Contents category is for videos based on actual events or facts; the Arts & Culture Contents category is for artistic videos such as art, music, and dance, and the Free Format Contents category is for videos in any free form regardless of genre. Applicants can submit only one work per category, and all videos must be produced using generative AI technology. The recommended format is a Full HD video of at least 90 seconds to 10 minutes.In each of the four contest categories, one first-place, one second-place, and four third-place works will be selected. A total of 26 works will be awarded, including one Grand Prize team and one Global South Special Prize across all categories. 81 million KRW in prize money, including 20 million KRW for the Grand Prize, has been prepared.The entries will be accepted until midnight on September 6, 2024 (KST). Those who wish to participate can check the announcement on the official film festival website and submit documents by email. Anyone with a video created by generative AI can participate in the contest, regardless of nationality, gender, or age. For inquiries, people can contact the operating office by email.A film festival official said,“We will focus on the novelty of the story rather than simply whether generative AI was used in the evaluation,” and“We will prioritize works that are screened for the first time at our film festival.”Meanwhile, at the film festival held on October 25, in addition to the award ceremony and screening of the winning works, a specialist conference will be held on the topic of opportunities brought by generative AI in content creation. The film festival preparation committee, which consists of Korean AI experts, is planning the event. The film festival preparation committee consists of Professor Kim Dae-Shik of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at KAIST, Director Kim Tae-Yong who directed the film , , Director Han Sang-Ho who directed the AI-produced documentary , aired on EBS(EBS is a Korean educational public broadcasting channel), and the choreographer Kim Hea-Yeon who combined AI and art.

