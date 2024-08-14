Al Khater Holds Phone Call With Australian Assistant Minister For Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater held a phone call with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia H E Tim Watts.

During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Australia, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to remove obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, as well as a number of topics of common concern.

The Minister of State for International Cooperation stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and bringing more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.