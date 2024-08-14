Sandeep Marwah Invited By Manhattan Centre Of Brahma Kumaris In New York

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY USA: In a profound gathering focused on global peace and unity, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, was honored with an invitation to the Manhattan Centre of Brahma Kumaris in New York. This significant event highlights the collaborative efforts of the two organizations in promoting peace through spiritual and cultural means.



“The Rome was never built in a day; every positive step takes you towards your goal. Every visit, every action, every meeting with positive thinking will change the world. The most important requirement of mankind is peace. We have been propagating love, peace, and unity through art and culture,” Dr. Marwah stated during his visit. His words encapsulate the enduring mission of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation to foster global harmony.



Dr. Marwah also elaborated on the pivotal role of the Indo American Film and Cultural Forum in this mission, emphasizing the power of art and culture in bridging divides and uniting people under a common cause of peace and love.



Sister Raj and Sister Rona from the Manhattan Centre of Brahma Kumaris shared insights into the vision and mission of Brahma Kumaris in New York. Sister Raj highlighted the organization's dedication to spiritual education and its impact on individual and global transformation. Sister Rona further emphasized the importance of such initiatives in fostering a peaceful and united world.



The event was graced by prominent figures including Prof. Karl Bardosh of New York University, celebrated opera singer Zoi Florosz, Abhishek Karla from Peace Village, and the revered Guru Dileep Kumar Ji, who accompanied Dr. Marwah. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to peace and cultural enrichment.



