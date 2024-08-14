AB KN Energies Holds A Webinar Regarding Unaudited Financial Results For The Six Months Of 2024
Date
8/14/2024 2:16:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the 14th of August 2024 at 9:00 (EET) AB KN Energies holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.
The webinar is hosted by KN Chief financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the Group's financial results for the six months of 2024 and will answer the participant questions.
Webinar presentation is enclosed.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
Attachment
KN_activity results for_HY1_2024
MENAFN14082024004107003653ID1108552404
