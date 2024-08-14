VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation In Enercom Denver Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the“Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Denver conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Chief Executive Officer George Maxwell is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, August 20th at 8:05 am Mountain Time (9:05 am Central Time).
Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on VAALCO's website, , in the“Investor Relations” section under“News and Events.” An updated investor slide deck will be posted on the website under“Presentations” on the day of the event.
About VAALCO
VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.
For Further Information
| VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)
| +00 1 713 623 0801
| Website:
| Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)
| +00 1 713 543 3422
| Al Petrie / Chris Delange
| Buchanan (UK Financial PR)
| +44 (0) 207 466 5000
| Ben Romney / Barry Archer
| ...
