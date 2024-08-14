Mudify Recognized As #1 Old Man Emu Nitrocharger Dealer In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mudify , a leading retailer specializing in off-road and overlanding accessories , is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the #1 Old Man Emu Nitrocharger Dealer for the year 2023. This accolade was awarded by ARB 4x4 Accessories after concluding their fiscal year, highlighting Mudify's outstanding performance and commitment to excellence in the off-road industry.



In a letter from ARB 4x4 Accessories, Richard Ritter, General Manager, commended Mudify's exceptional achievements: "We are pleased to extend our heartfelt recognition to your sales leadership and ongoing commitment to our products following your outstanding achievement as the #1 Performing Nitrocharger Dealer in the Region during the year 2023. Your tireless efforts in promoting and distributing our products have been truly impressive and have significantly contributed to the growth and strengthening of our brand in the market."



"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” says Joel Levy, owner of Mudify.“We strive to provide our customers with the best possible products and support, and it is an honor to be acknowledged for our efforts."



At its core, Mudify sets itself apart in the market by offering unparalleled customer service and expert guidance in selecting the right lift kit for each vehicle's specific needs. With 18 hours of daily customer support and a team of experienced mechanics, the company specializes in testing and installing lift kits tailored to enhance both performance and aesthetics. This dedication to customer satisfaction and product expertise has been a key factor in Mudify's success.



The company's website, Mudify, offers a comprehensive range of off-road and overlanding accessories, with a special focus on suspension systems and lift kits. Customers can explore a variety of options tailored to enhance their vehicles' performance and capabilities.



Reflecting on Mudify's journey, Joel Levy added, "Our mission has always been to help off-road and overlanding enthusiasts achieve the freedom and fulfillment that this lifestyle offers. This recognition from ARB 4x4 Accessories is not just an honor; it motivates us to continue delivering exceptional products and services to our customers."



Mudify's collaboration with ARB 4x4 Accessories, known for their high-quality Old Man Emu products, has been a crucial factor in the company's success. This partnership has allowed Mudify to offer top-of-the-line suspension solutions that cater to the diverse needs of off-road enthusiasts and daily drivers alike. The introduction of Toyota's 2024 Trailhunter 4Runner and Tacoma models with prebuilt Old Man Emu suspension components and ARB accessories has further increased customer confidence, especially among Toyota owners, who now trust Mudify to provide enhanced comfort and performance for their vehicles both on and off the road.



About Mudify



Founded in 2021 by off-road enthusiasts and e-commerce specialists, Mudify aims to simplify the purchase of off-road accessories. With 17 years of industry experience, the founders have streamlined the process of finding the right suspension systems and accessories online. Mudify's system allows customers to select their desired lift kit height and weight category, narrowing down options for an easier shopping experience.



Mudify specializes in high-quality off-road and overlanding accessories, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance the off-road experience. The company's product lineup includes lift kits, wheels, tires, bumpers, winches, recovery gear, and other accessories. Since its inception, Mudify has become a trusted name in the industry, known for its exceptional customer service and innovative products.

