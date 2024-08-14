Seven More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza
Date
8/14/2024 2:15:39 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Aug 14 (NNN-WAFA) – At least seven more Palestinians, including three children, were killed last night, in an Israeli airstrike on a home, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.
Palestinian security sources said that, the airstrike targeted at least one residential home belonging to the Abu Nadda family in the camp.
As usual, the regime's army does not comment on the incident.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN14082024000200011047ID1108552385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.