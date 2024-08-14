Seven More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Aug 14 (NNN-WAFA) – At least seven more Palestinians, including three children, were killed last night, in an Israeli on a home, in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

Palestinian security sources said that, the airstrike targeted at least one residential home belonging to the Abu Nadda family in the camp.

As usual, the regime's does not comment on the incident.– NNN-WAFA