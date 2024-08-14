Skykraft And Niusky Pacific To Transform Papua New Guinea's Using Space-Based Technology

(MENAFN- Pressat) Skykraft have signed a collaboration agreement with Niusky Pacific to develop operational procedures for implementing a space-enabled Air Traffic Management (ATM) system over Papua New Guinea's domestic and oceanic Flight Information Region (FIR). This collaboration marks a significant advancement that will leverage cutting-edge to improve safety and operational efficiency in one of the world's most challenging airspaces.

“Skykraft's space-enabled Air Traffic Management services will significantly enhance safety and efficiency throughout Papua New Guinea's airspace and ultimately support the growth of the aviation sector” - Graham Blythe, Managing Director of Niusky Pacific.

These space-enabled ATM services will be hugely beneficial to Niusky Pacific, given its oceanic sector and domestic airspace over rugged and remote terrain. The ability to communicate with and track aircraft across the entire FIR will enhance operational safety and achieve significant efficiencies, eliminating the need to install and maintain ground-based air traffic management infrastructure in remote and inhospitable areas.

“Skykraft is excited to collaborate with Niusky Pacific and are confident that our space-enabled Air Traffic Management services will deliver real improvements to the management of Papua New Guinea's airspace” - Dr Michael Frater, CEO of Skykraft.

By complementing existing ground-based radio systems, for the first time Skykraft's service will enable seamless real-time communications between pilots and air traffic controllers through voice and data radio communications in the VHF band. Skykraft's VHF communications service is further enhanced by a surveillance service that utilises ADS-B position broadcasts from aircraft, providing air traffic controllers with real-time data on aircraft positions.

Skykraft's Air Traffic Management Constellation

Skykraft is in the process of building a large (dense) constellation of satellites in low-earth orbit to provide global air traffic management services from space, providing:

VHF voice communications.

VHF data communications.

Surveillance services using ADS-B and UAT.

Multi-lateration services for:



validation of ADS-B and UAT messages received from aircraft, and independent aircraft position data in the event of GNSS failure.

In 2023, Skykraft successfully demonstrated the use of space-enabled VHF, proving the feasibility of direct communication between air traffic controllers and aircraft using their existing radios via satellites in space, and their initial constellation will enter service in 2025.

About Skykraft

Skykraft delivers ATM services from space to serve the global market for air traffic surveillance and communications, especially over remote and oceanic regions. Headquartered in Australia, Skykraft uses a small satellite approach and dedicated ATM infrastructure to deliver services to Air Navigation Service Providers (ANPSs) worldwide.

Our ATM System provides an essential service into the international aviation sector and will reset the performance and safety expectations globally for space-enabled ATM.

