(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic escalation of unrest in Dhaka, hundreds of worth over Rs 65 crores were destroyed in a fire set by insurgents at Setu Bhaban, the of Road and Bridges in Bangladesh. The incident occurred on Monday in Dhaka's Mahakali area, where targeted the ministry building, setting fire to numerous vehicles parked on the premises.

The ministry, led by an Awami League minister, has been embroiled in controversy, especially during the recent student reservation quota protests. Angry students set the building ablaze and caused extensive damage to government property, including 57 SUVs, pickup trucks, minibuses, motorcycles, and bikes.

The destruction of these vehicles has rendered Setu Bhaban uninhabitable. Ministry officials, speaking to ANI, expressed concerns about the building's damaged condition, which has made employees reluctant to return. As a result, they are currently working from a temporary location.

The unrest began when students protested against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government's decision to allocate 30 per cent of government jobs to the families of Bangladeshi freedom fighters. Although the Supreme Court of Bangladesh later revoked this reservation, the protests escalated into a broader movement against the government. The turmoil reached a peak, forcing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country due to safety concerns.

