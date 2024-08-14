Central Bank Of Savings Banks Finland Plc's And Savings Banks Group's Half Year Financial Report For January - June 2024 Has Been Published 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central of Savings Banks Finland Plc



14 August 2024 at 8:00 am (CET +1)

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year report for January-June 2024 and Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2024 has been published.

The board of directors of Savings Banks Union Coop has confirmed the new strategy for the Savings Banks Group on 18 June 2024.

The materials are available at .

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Karri Alameri, Managing Director Savings Banks Union Coop

+358 45 656 5250

Kai Brander, Managing Director

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

+358 50 384 8220

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plcs half-year report 1 January-30 June 2024

Savings Banks Group's Half-Year Report 1.1.-30.6.2024 ENG Pilari-III-30.6.2024 ENG