Capitalism, Mass Anger And 2024 Elections

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In the wake of his huge defeat on June 30, 2024, when 80% of voters rejected French“centrist” President Emmanuel Macron, he said he understood the French people's anger.

In the UK, Conservative loser Rishi Sunak said the same about the British people's anger, as leader Starmer now says as the anger explodes. Of course, such phrases from such politicians usually mean little or nothing and accomplish less.

Such leaders and their parties just keep calculating how best to regain power when they lose it. In that, they are like the US Democrats after Biden's performance in his debate with Trump and like the US Republicans after Trump's loss in 2020.

In both parties, a small group of top leaders and top donors made all the key decisions and then organized the political theater to ratify those decisions. Even surprises like Harris replacing Biden are temporary departures from resuming politics as usual.

However, unlike Trump, the others missed opportunities to identify with an already organized mass base of angry people. Trump stumbled into that identification by saying loudly and crudely what traditional politicians treated as publicly unspeakable about immigrants, women, NATO and traditional political taboos.

That set the tone for Trump then doubling down by insisting he had won the 2020 election but had been cheated out of it. The mass anger of populations feeling victimized in their workaday lives found a spokesperson loudly claiming parallel victimizations. Trump and base grasped that together they might victimize their victimizers.

Whether or not they can politically exploit voters' anger, no mainstream leader in the collective West, including Trump, seems actually to“understand” it. They mostly see only as far as what they can plausibly blame on their opponents in the next election.

Biden blamed Trump for a“bad” economy in 2020, while Trump reversed the same blame over the last year and will shortly adjust to blaming Harris. Presidential opponents blame the other for the“immigration crisis,” for inadequately protecting US industry from Chinese competition, government budget deficits, and job exports.

No mainstream leader“understands” (or dares to hint or suggest) that mass anger these days might be something more and different from any collection of specific complaints and demands (about guns, abortion, taxes, and wars).

Even the demagogues who like to speak about“culture wars” dare not ask why such“wars” are hot now. Angry“Make America Great Again” (MAGA) folks are notably vague and poorly informed as their critics enjoy exposing. Rarely do those critics offer persuasive alternative explanations for MAGA anger (explanations that are neither vague nor poorly informed).

In particular, we ask, might the anger that the MAGA movement enrolls express a genuine mass suffering that has not yet understood its cause? Might that cause be nothing less than the decline of Western capitalism and all it represents?

If ideological taboos and blinders preclude admitting it, might that decline's results – anxiety, despair and anger – focus instead on suitable scapegoats? Are Trump and Biden, Macron and Sunak, and so many others competitively choosing scapegoats to mobilize an anger they misunderstand and dare not explore?

After all, Western capitalism is no longer the world's colonial master. The American empire that succeeded the European empires has now followed them into decline. The next empire will be Chinese or else the era of empires will give way to genuine global multipolarity.

Western capitalism is likewise no longer the world's dynamic growth center as that has moved eastward. Western capitalism is clearly losing its former position as the self-confident, unified, ultimate power behind the World Bank, United Nations, International Monetary Fund, and the US dollar as world currency.



In terms of global economic footprints as measured by national GDPs, the United States and its major allies (G7) comprise a total, aggregated GDP now that is already significantly less than the comparable aggregated GDPs of China and its major allies (BRICS).

The footprints of the two global economic power blocs were roughly equal in 2020. The difference between the two footprints has been widening ever since and continues to do so. China and its BRICS allies are increasingly

the world economy's richest bloc.