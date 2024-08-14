EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Named To The 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMMA International Names to Inc. 5000 list

A Recognition as One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Third Year

- Carmine JabriBINGHAM FARMS, MI, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. Magazine today announced that EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in FDA compliance consulting, has been named to its prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the third year. This annual ranking highlights the nation's fastest-growing private companies, offering a unique snapshot of the most successful businesses within America's independent small business sector.“We are thrilled to be included in this year's Inc. 5000 list for the third time,” said Carmine Jabri, CEO of EMMA International.“This achievement is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, who remains at the forefront of FDA compliance and the advancement of innovation in the life sciences.”EMMA International is also honored to be recognized as a diverse supplier on the Inc. 5000 list, certified as both a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Diversity and inclusion are central to EMMA International's values and business practices, and the firm is proud to bring a rich array of perspectives and experiences to its clients in the life sciences industry.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. is a global leader in FDA compliance consulting solutions. We focus on quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biologics, Pharmaceuticals , and Medical Devices industries.For more information, visit / .

EMMA International: Adding Diversity and Expertise to your Supply Chain!

