CSE New Listed Mining Stock - Windfall Geotek Inc. (CSE: WIN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of Windfall Geotek have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

Windfall Geotek has 18 years of experience in the exploration sector. In rough numbers, our cloud-based AI has enabled the company to successfully locate 40 mineral assets for clients, make 20 equity investments in companies, and stake 7,000 land claims.

________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Windfall Geotek Inc. ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur à la date de négociation.

Windfall Geotek a 18 ans d'expérience dans le secteur de l'exploration minière. En chiffres approximatifs, notre plateforme d'IA basée sur le cloud a permis à l'entreprise de localiser avec succès 40 actifs miniers pour des clients, de réaliser 20 investissements en actions dans des entreprises et de jalonner 7 000 concessions foncières.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for WIN. Please email: ....

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: ....

Investorideas is a Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Service Provider; Cannabis stocks, Blockchain stocks, Mining, E-sports, Energy, Biotech and more...

Check out Investorideas listing on the CSE service provider list. We offer discounts to CSE listed stocks!

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.