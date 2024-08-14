(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) NIA's 'SITE 2024' Achieves Record Success at the MHESI 'SCI POWER FOR FUTURE THAILAND' Fair



BANGKOK, Aug 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) through the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, announced the success in organizing the largest Thai innovation and startup event in the country, STARTUP x INNOVATION THAILAND 2024 (SITE 2024). With the theme "Innovation for Growth and Sustainability", the event aimed to accelerate the sustainability of Thailand's innovative and entrepreneurial startups from every dimension.







This year, a diverse group of startups and innovators participated in the expo, the MHESI Power of Interdisciplinary Research for Sustainable Development of Thai Economy, or the MHESI Fair. The event attracted over 600,000 visitors and generated more than 500 million Baht.







Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the NIA,

revealed that“SITE 2024, the largest Thai Startup x Innovation Expo in the country, took place for the first time within the MHESI Fair, which several agencies under the supervision of the MHESI, were jointly showcasing the diverse potential of science, technology and innovation to drive Thailand into the future. This made the overall event this year more dynamic and vibrant, with over 600,000 attendees and generating income exceeding 500 million baht.”

For SITE 2024, NIA organized five highlight activities that acquired significant attention from visitors including:

- Forums: Featuring seminars and workshops with leading speakers from both domestic and international backgrounds, addressing the question of creating innovative businesses.

- International Hackathon: In collaboration with King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang and other partners, the hackathons focused on "Saving the World with AI." comprising a total of 22 activities.

- Business Matching: SITE 2024's Business Matching sessions connected startups and entrepreneurs in business discussions with investors and large companies, totalling 34 pairs with seven-leading VC / CVC / corporations, including Beacon Venture Capital, Bangchak Initiative and Innovation Center, Y&Archer, True Incube, InnoSpace (Thailand), AIS the Startup, and ALLY Global Management.

- Marketplace: Showcasing innovative products from over 300 startups and innovative enterprises.

- Startup Thailand League 2024 : National Championship Round, featured 14 teams. The winning team was“MedStream Innovations” from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, which was recognized for designing and producing organ-on-chip devices tailored to the needs of medical and pharmaceutical researchers. The first runner-up was team“Scamtify” from Thammasat University, for its platform to easily detect online scams with a single click. The second runner-up was team“DigiPeak” from Mae Fah Luang University, for its automated unmanned aerial vehicle system designed for precision agriculture.

The event also included the presentation of the Prime Minister Award 2024, which honors individuals and organizations for their contribution to promoting and supporting the development of the country's startup ecosystem. A total of 12 awards were given, divided into two categories:

I. National Startups 2024:

- Startup of the Year: SkillLane

- Global Tech Startup of the Year: Buzzebee

- Evangelist of the Year: Mr. Saran Sutantiwong

- Investor of the Year: CU Enterprise

- Best Brotherhood of the Year: AIS The Startup, Katalyst, KBank, LiVE Platform

- Best Contributor in Human Capital Development: Chulalongkorn University

II. Innovation for Sustainability

The winners are: Siam Commercial Bank, Kasikorn Bank, UOB Bank, and Thai Beverage Co., Ltd.

Additionally, the NIA signed agreements to establish collaborative innovation networks with 13 agencies, both domestic and international, including:

- Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) of Thailand

- National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA)

- Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

- Leave a Nest Singapore, Pte. Ltd.

- Techsauce Media Co., Ltd.

- IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

- The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO)

- Montgomery County, Maryland

- The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)

- Kasetsart University

- Chinese Research Academy of Environmental Sciences (CRAES)

- Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME Bank)

These collaborations aim to strengthen the Thai innovation ecosystem across its various dimensions and create opportunities to expand the international market for startups and innovative entrepreneurs.

Those interested in learning more are welcome to register at

Source: The National Innovation Agency (NIA)