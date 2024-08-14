Jordan And Promoting Regional Peace: Challenges, Prospects

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Jordan enjoys a strategic geographical location that makes it a key player in the regional of the Middle East, and its role in promoting peace and stability in the region is of great importance.

Over the decades, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has proven its ability to play a mediating role in regional and international conflicts, which has earned it a prestigious international reputation as a country that seeks to maintain peace and stability in a turbulent region. Despite the major challenges it faces, the Kingdom remains committed to its role as a major supporter of regional peace.

However, there are challenges facing Jordan, including security and political challenges, as Jordan lives in a region suffering from ongoing unrest and conflicts, starting with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and reaching the Syrian civil war and the Iraqi crisis. These conflicts have imposed major security challenges on the Kingdom, as it has received hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing neighboring conflicts, which has increased pressure on the national economy and infrastructure.

This is in addition to the terrorist threats arising from extremist groups spread in the region, which require Jordan to maintain constant security vigilance. The economic pressures that Jordan suffers from are also significant and are exacerbated by its geographical location.

The heavy reliance on foreign aid and regional instability negatively affects the country's economy. Hosting large numbers of refugees increases the economic burden and affects the Kingdom's competitiveness in the region. However, Jordan continues to provide services to refugees, which contributes to strengthening its humanitarian and regional role.

The Palestinian issue was considered the first issue for the Arabs and Jordan in particular, so the Jordanian role in the Palestinian issue is considered one of the most important components of the Kingdom's foreign policy.

Jordan has a clear historical position in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and defending Jerusalem, especially about Islamic and Christian holy sites. However, the complexity of this conflict and the continued absence of a just solution to the Palestinian issue poses ongoing challenges for Jordan in maintaining its mediating role and maintaining balanced relations with various parties.

At the same time, the prospects for Jordan's role in promoting peace are very great; diplomatic mediation, where Jordan has proven throughout its history its ability to play the role of a neutral mediator in regional conflicts. Jordan can continue this role by strengthening diplomatic efforts to reach fair political solutions to regional conflicts. Jordan may have an important role in mediating between different regional powers, by exploiting its good relations with Western and Arab countries.

It also plays the role of enhancing regional cooperation, in which Jordan can play a major role in enhancing regional cooperation to confront common challenges such as terrorism, climate change and economic crises.

This cooperation can include joint efforts to combat terrorism and promote economic and social development in the region. Jordan can also exploit its distinguished geographical location to enhance trade and cooperation between countries in the region, which enhances regional stability.

Jordan enjoys significant international support in confronting economic and security challenges. Jordan can enhance its role in regional peace by strengthening its relations with major countries and international organisations to ensure continued financial and technical support.

In addition, Jordan can benefit from this support to strengthen its internal institutions and strengthen its economy, which enables it to perform its regional role more efficiently. Strengthening Jordan's domestic policies, especially about economic and political reforms, can enhance its regional role.

A strong and stable economy enhances Jordan's ability to withstand external pressures and contribute to regional stability. Strengthening democracy and human rights can also contribute to improving Jordan's image internationally, increasing its influence in regional politics.

Finally, Jordan faces significant challenges in its role as a supporter of peace and stability in the Middle East. However, its commitment to peaceful solutions and diplomatic mediation makes it a reliable partner in regional and international efforts to achieve peace.

However, maintaining this role requires effectively addressing internal and external challenges by strengthening the national economy, expanding the base of international support, and continuing to play the role of an honest broker in regional conflicts. Jordan's ability to adapt to these challenges and develop new strategies will ensure its success in promoting regional peace in the future.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al Hussein Bin Talal University