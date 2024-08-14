Engagedly Inc. Named To Inc. 5000'S Fastest-Growing Private Companies List For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Engagedly, a comprehensive AI-enabled Employee Experience platform, has been honored with a spot on Inc. 5000's prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement underscores Engagedly's sustained growth and the impact of its cutting-edge solutions in the HR tech industry.



Engagedly's success is driven by its relentless commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. With the recent expansion of its solution offerings and strategic growth initiatives, the company continues to solidify its position as a trusted partner for organizations looking to align their people strategies with their business objectives.



"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row," said Sri Chellappa, CEO and Co-Founder of Engagedly. "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on empowering organizations to thrive by fostering a people-centric approach to the future of work."

Engagedly's inclusion in this list highlights its impressive growth trajectory and its commitment to driving the HR tech industry forward.



About Engagedly



Engagedly is a comprehensive Employee Experience platform that unifies onboarding, engagement, performance, growth, learning, mentoring, and recognition into a seamless experience. Powered by AI and workflow automation, it empowers people leaders to optimize people processes and foster a people-first culture. This drives increased employee engagement, retention, internal mobility, and overall organizational effectiveness.



