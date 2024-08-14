Mumbai News: 36-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver Crushed By SUV On Versova Beach 2 Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old rickshaw driver, Ganesh Yadav, was crushed by an SUV on Versova beach in Mumbai.

As per Versova Police, two people, Nikhil Jawale (34) and Shubham Dongre (33), were charged with culpable and sent to five-day custody yesterday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Last month, a Mumbai man had rammed his BMW car into a motorcycle near Atria Mall in Worli area, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuries to her husband Pradeep. Identified as Mihir Shah, the police arrested him 58 hours later from Virar Fata. As per latest update, the forensic reports of Shah, indicated that there was no trace of alcohol in his blood and urine samples. All drink driving accused are taken through medical tests that can prove to be ineffective after 12 hours of their last alcohol intake. The police stated that by the time of his arrest, about 58 hours after the incident, the alcohol had likely left his body.

Another such case involving a BMW was reported from Mumbai's Worli on July 20 when the speeding car hit a 28-year-old man, leaving him severely injured.“He died in Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on Saturday. We have booked the accused, who was driving his employer to a five star hotel on Worli when the mishap took place. While he was earlier charged for causing grievous hurt through negligent driving, we have now added the section pertaining to causing death by negligent driving,” an official informed.

Prior to this, in wee hours of May 19, the minor son of Vishal Agrawal , a prominent real estate developer and owner of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure had been driving his father's unregistered Porsche Taycan at 150 km per hour. Under the influence of alcohol he tragically knocked two people- Aneesh Awadhia, 24, and Ashwini Koshta, 24 -who were onboard a motorcycle at Kalyaninagar. Vishal Agrawal and his father are in police custody for manipulating the blood samples of the juvenile