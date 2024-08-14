Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Parts Of Rajasthan, Haryana Predicts Heavy Rainfall In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange alert for East Rajasthan for isolated very heavy rainfal today, August 14. Delhi NCR is likely to have scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the week.

The weather observatory further predicted isolated heavy rainfall in other areas including the Western Himalayan Region, Uttar Pradesh and eastern India, in the next seven days. Haryana, Rajasthan and northeast India are also expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall for five days, the IMD said in its official statement.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, the MeT department said in its official statement.

IMD forecast for Northwest India

The weather body has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light, or moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while regions such as Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to face scattered widespread rainfall during the week.

West & Central India

There are chances of fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat Region, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, are expected to receive scattered heavy rainfall over the week.

The weather body has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light, or moderate rainfall over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast India during the week.

There could be fairly widespread to widespread light, or moderate rainfall in Kerala & Mahe , Lakshadweep and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, many regions in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall during the week.







