'Lehra Do' Song Fills Streets Of Leh Ladakh As Army Holds Tiranga Yatra Ahead Of Independence Day Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chants of the patriotic song Lehra Do and the sound of bagpipes reverberated in Ladakh early on Wednesday as Indian personnel held a Tiranga Yatra on the eve of India's 78th Independence Day.

| Top Events of the Day: Ola Electric Q1 result, President Murmu's address; more

The Tiranga Yatra was held from Col. Rinchen's Memorial to the Hall of Fame in Ladakh's Leh , as several Army personnel marched towards the Hall, waving Indian flags. The Army jawans sang patriotic songs including Mere Desh ki Dharti, a posted by ANI shows.

Union Ministers flag off Tiranga Yatra



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad and called upon youth to come forward and strive to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya, also flagged off 'Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally' from the Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday.

| 5 facts about I-Day: Japan angle, Gandhi's absent in first-ever celebrations

Shekhawat said,“Tiranga is the pride of the country...Tiranga ties the country together as one...we have taken the resolution that we will always keep increasing the pride of our country,” Mint reported.

Tiranga Yatra third edition

The third edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run from August 9 to 15 to commemorate the 78th Independence Day . The campaign, which started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, has now grown into a people's movement, Sekhawat pointed out.

Independence Day celebrations in swing

This year's Independence Day theme,“Viksit Bharat,” underscores the government's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

| Planning Goa trip to spend Independence Day weekend? It may pinch your pocket

The Delhi Police has enhanced security arrangements by deploying over 3,000 traffic police officers, more than 10,000 police personnel and 700 AI-based facial recognition cameras in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Additional police teams and paramilitary forces have been deployed at various locations including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus stands, malls and markets.



