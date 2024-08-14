Mahavir Phogat Reacts To Delayed CAS Verdict On Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Case: 'Date After Date...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian wrestling legend and Vinesh's uncle , Mahavir Phogat, has spoken on the delayed Court of Arbitration for (CAS) verdict hearing. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on August 13 further delayed the verdict on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal regarding her disqualification from the women's 50kg final at the Paris to August 16.

Coming back to Mahavir Phogat, he mentioned that the verdict has been postponed multiple times. He also emphasised that they are prepared to accept the CAS outcome and expressed hope that the decision will be favorable, reflecting the anticipation of millions of Indians.





While speaking to news agency ANI, the wrestling legend said,“On the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing verdict, Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat says, "We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result but we are getting date after date. We will wait for the verdict from the CAS and we will accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh will return, we will welcome her like a gold medallist...”





CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, headed by President Michael Lenard from the US, to manage Olympic cases. This division functions within the Paris judicial court located in the 17th arrondissement.

In a statement on Tuesday, The International Olympic Committee said,“The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024.”

All about Vinesh Phogat disqualification case

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics final on the morning of the event for surpassing the 50kg weight limit by 100 grams. After her disqualification, she requested on August 7 that CAS grant her the silver medal. CAS had previously extended the decision deadline to August 13.