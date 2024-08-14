Rajpal Yadav Fails To Pay Rs 11 Crore Loan, Central Bank Of India Seals Property

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Central of India has sealed Rajpal Yadav's property in Seth Enclave Colony, near Kachhari, Shahjahanpur, due to outstanding loans. Rajpal Yadav mortgaged this house to acquire a Rs 3 crore loan for production. The founded 'Shri Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited' in his parents' names, with the property mortgaged to the bank. The film, which starred Yadav and the late actor Om Puri, was produced by his wife Radha Yadav. The film also included local artists from Shahjahanpur.

Why did CBI seal property?

According to reports, Yadav obtained a loan from the Central Bank of India's Mumbai branch located at the Bandra Kurla Complex. After failing to repay, the loan amount increased to Rs 11 crore. On August 8, the bank's crew shut the premises without consulting local police or officials.

The sealing was discrete, and the staff even installed a lock on the gate without shutting off the cooling system within the building. Interestingly, no official notice or banner was announcing the bank's claim to the land on Monday. Local police were not involved in the sealing procedure, despite the bank's previous request for security assistance. Manoj, the manager of the Central Bank of India's local branch, acknowledged that the recovery team from Mumbai completed the sealing. However, SK Sabharwal, the bank's Bareilly DRM, refuses to comment on the situation.

Rajpal Yadav's past borrowings

In 2010, he borrowed Rs 5 crore from Madhav Gopal Agrawal, the director of Murli Projects Private Limited, to produce the film 'Ata Pata Laapata'. When he failed to settle the sum, the debt rose to Rs 10 crore. He was even put to jail as a result of a bounced check. In May, the Delhi Karkardooma Court ordered Yadav to refund Rs 14 crore.