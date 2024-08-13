President Murmu To Address The Nation Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The President's address will first be aired in Hindi followed by an English version. After this regional language broadcasts will be telecast.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu hailed the country's resilience during turbulent times and added that it has also served as a beacon of hope for others.

In her 2023 speech, the President spoke of how the country has moved forward. She said India has converted challenges into opportunities and recorded high GDP growth. She also cited the country's role as a G-20 leader.

President Murmu spoke of advancements in education and science pointing to the National Education Policy 2020, and the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. "I am happy to note that along with economic growth, human development concerns have also been accorded high priority. Having been a teacher also, I have realised that education is the greatest tool of social empowerment. The National Education Policy of 2020 has started making a difference," the President said in her speech.

She urged citizens to give priority to women's empowerment. "I am happy to note that the economic empowerment of women is being given special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society. I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle."

The President will also inaugurate Amrit Udyan later in the day and the garden will remain open for public viewing from Friday till September 15. A stone abacus, sound pipe and music wall are among the key attractions in the famed Amrit Udyan inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which will open for public viewing. Visitors to Amrit Udyan will also be given seed papers -- eco-friendly mementoes -- infused with seeds of the Tulsi plant.