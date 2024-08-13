Marquis Who's Who Honors Michael Ettinger, Esq., For Expertise In Elder Law Estate Planning

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



EQS Newswire / 14/08/2024 / 10:25 UTC+8



New York, NY - August 13, 2024 - (SeaPRwire ) - Michael Ettinger, Esq., founder and president of the Ettinger Law Firm, marks over four decades of dedicated service in elder law estate planning. He has been honored by Marquis Who's Who, a prestigious recognition of his noteworthy accomplishments and prominence in the profession.

From Solo Practice to 13 Offices: The Growth of a Legal Legacy

Born and raised in Montreal, Mr. Ettinger's educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements. He holds a Bachelor of French Civil Law and a Bachelor of English Common Law from McGill University, where he graduated with honors and was named a University Scholar. He further honed his legal expertise with a Master of Laws in international maritime law from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1978. Mr. Ettinger was admitted to practice by the New York Bar in 1980.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ettinger has been actively involved in shaping the elder law field. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the New York State Bar Association. Moreover, he was a founding member of several prestigious organizations, including the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys and the American Academy of Special Needs Planning. His role as a founding member and past president of the American Association of Trust, Estate and Elder Law Attorneys further attests to Mr. Ettinger's leadership skills and commitment to advancing the profession.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Mr. Ettinger has focused exclusively on elder law estate planning since 1991. Now boasting 13 offices across New York State and a client base exceeding 40,000, his firm has become a reliable partner in helping older adults understand the complexities of estate planning, asset protection and health care considerations.

"Our mission has always been to provide peace of mind to older adults and their families," says Mr. Ettinger. "By focusing solely on elder law estate planning, we've developed deep expertise that allows us to offer tailored solutions to our clients' unique needs."

Under Mr. Ettinger's leadership, Ettinger Law Firm has grown exponentially. Its goal is to help older adults avoid probate proceedings, plan for disability, minimize legal fees and taxes, keep assets in the bloodline, and protect assets from long-term care costs.

Authorship and Community Engagement

Mr. Ettinger's commitment to his field extends beyond his legal practice. He is a prolific author, having published several respected legal publications demystifying elder law estate planning for the general public. His latest work, "Ettinger Law Firm's Guide to Protecting Your Future," released in 2023, provides comprehensive insights into elder law estate planning and includes extensive coverage of health and well-being for older adults.

"As our practice has evolved, so has our understanding of the broader personal needs of our clients," Mr. Ettinger explains. "Our latest book reflects this perspective, addressing not just legal concerns but overall well-being for older adults."

Mr. Ettinger's earlier works include "Ettinger on Elder Law Estate Planning" and "Elder Law Estate Planning." He also served as a contributing editor to "Understanding Living Trusts: How You Can Avoid Probate, Save Taxes and Enjoy Peace of Mind." Moreover, he has contributed to various legal publications, including the New York State Bar Journal, and has authored over 100 articles on estate planning and elder law topics.

Mr. Ettinger further shares his expertise through his weekly radio show, where he offers valuable insights to the broader community on elder law and estate planning issues, and his weekly column published in thirteen newspapers as well as on his website, trustlaw.

Despite the firm's success and growth, Mr. Ettinger emphasizes that the focus remains on quality over expansion. "Our goal isn't to be the biggest but to be the best at what we do," he concludes. "We're constantly improving our proprietary systems and processes to ensure a peaceful and worry-free environment for both our clients and our team."

About Ettinger Law Firm

The Ettinger Law Firm's mission statement reflects the firm's values, which include providing timely and accurate legal advice to clients and the community; assuring that clients receive the highest level of safety and security in a changing world; defending client rights and championing their just causes; and seeing to it that those who interact with the firm are satisfied beyond their expectations.

About Marquis Who's Who

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. The suite of Marquis® publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who® website, .

Media Contact

Company: Marquis Who's Who Ventures LLC

Contact: Marquis Who's Who Digital Media Team

Email: ...

Website:

14/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

