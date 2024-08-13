Esgbreaks Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) Announces Confirmation Of Potential Commercial Grade Direct Shipping Products At Storm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aston Bay (TSX.V: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) , a mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada, and Virginia, USA, today confirmed potential commercial grade Direct Products (“DSPs”) at the Storm Project on Somerset Island, Nunavut. This followed a successful metallurgical study and test work program, with DSP processing test work completed on each of the Cyclone and Chinook Deposits. American West Metals Limited is conducting the studies and exploration program.

According to the announcement, this test work confirmed that the Cyclone and Chinook copper mineralization is amenable to upgrading and that high recoveries can be obtained in very low mass yields. For the Cyclone Deposit, feed grades at 1.2% to 1.5% Cu produced a 16-22% Cu concentration with 58-62% of copper metal reporting to the DSP. For Chinook, feed grades at 1.2% to 1.5% Cu produced a 16-22% Cu concentrate with 64-71% of copper metal reporting to the DSP.

“These metallurgical studies have demonstrated that Storm can produce a potential commercial-grade DSP from typical Storm copper mineralization through a simple process. The proposed ore sorting and jig process eliminates the need for conventional flotation plant and its accompanying tailings facility – this would be a small footprint operation with minimized surficial impact. We are very excited to see Storm potentially developing into a compelling development story with excellent ESG qualities,” commented Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay.

About Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade copper and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The company is currently exploring the Storm Project property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein and critical metals prospects in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade copper potential in North America. The company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively,“American West”), formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%. Further details are available on the company's website at

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

About ESGWireNews

