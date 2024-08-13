Nauticus Robotics Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2024

"I would like to thank our existing lenders for their continued support. Their steady conversion of warrants and convertible debentures improve our cap and reduce our interest burden and our leverage," said John Gibson, Nauticus' CEO and President. "We successfully completed Phase I of a program for the largest offshore producer in Brazil. This phase has been billed and collected. We expect to complete Phase II without additional deepwater tests and can execute a significant portion of Phase III while in the Gulf of Mexico this year. We are committed to delivering supervised autonomy to subsea assets during Q3."

Operational Highlights

Vehicle 2 Testing: Nauticus' flagship vehicle, Aquanaut Mark 2 (Vehicle 2), underwent planned maintenance this quarter before shipping to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) for open water testing of capabilities refined after the vehicle's initial Gulf of Mexico (GOM) testing during the first half of the year. The vehicle is planned to ship to Louisiana this month in anticipation of completing qualification testing.

Vehicle 1 Assembly: Vehicle 1 deepwater electronics upgrades are ongoing. Once the vehicle is fully assembled it is planned to ship to FAU to continue development and testing of the next set of vehicle capabilities. Vehicle 1 will become the test and qualification vehicle for these capabilities while Vehicle 2 remains revenue generating. Once new capability qualifications are complete, they will be loaded onto Vehicle 2 to expand Nauticus' revenue generating opportunities by having two working vehicles with additional capabilities.

Vehicle 3 Assembly: Assembly of Vehicle 3 remains pending. Company focus has been on Vehicles 1 and 2 throughout the quarter.

FAU versus GOM Testing: The partnership with FAU for open water testing allows Nauticus to continue testing Vehicle 2 at a reduced cost compared to GOM open water testing. In addition, FAU provides the team with warehousing and shop facilities to perform minor maintenance as needed. The Atlantic Coast provides multiple deepwater locations close to shore containing bottom artifacts to fully test sensors and capabilities. These benefits will continue with testing of Vehicle 1 once its deepwater upgrades are complete.

Revenue: Nauticus reported second-quarter revenue of $0.5 million, compared to $1.1 million for the prior-year period and $0.5 million for the prior quarter. Q2 includes revenue recognized for the largest South American deepwater operator, an important step in reducing dependence on historical defense revenues.

Operating Expenses: Total expenses during the second quarter were $6.5 million, a $1.5 million decrease from the prior-year period, and a $0.5 million increase from Q1 2024.

Net Income:

For the second quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of $5.4 million, or basic loss per share of $2.75. This compares with a net income of $20.7 million from the same period in 2023, and a net income of $0.4 million in the prior quarter.

Adjusted Net Loss: Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of $9.0 million for the second quarter, compared to $6.8 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of certain items, as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

2024 G&A Cost:

Nauticus reported G&A second-quarter costs of $3.2 million, which is a decrease of $2.3 million compared to the same period in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.1 million, compared to $0.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

In Q2, the Company closed additional debt financing of $1 million and raised $9.4 million through an at-the-market equity offering to provide liquidity needed for operations and testing.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.



