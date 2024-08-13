Empowering Inclusion Through Culture

MENAFN - 3BL) At Motorola Solutions, we're proud of our people-first culture. We believe that embracing our employees' unique perspectives fuels innovation and creativity. What's more, it creates an environment where every Motorolan feels respected and valued.

Our diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) volunteer community, comprised of business councils (employee resource groups), affinity groups (shared interest employee-led groups), DEI champions and DEI regional councils, are at the forefront of this effort – organizing year-round, in-person and virtual programming for employees to share and learn from one another in the true spirit of inclusion.

In this four-part series, learn how our DEI volunteer community impacts culture, career, company and community.

Our culture, and specifically our people, are at the heart of everything we do. Our employees are passionate about making Motorola Solutions a destination place to work, and as a company, we strive to support them by cultivating an inclusive environment, encouraging open dialogue, celebrating key cultural events and heritage months and promoting employee well-being.

Here are some highlights from spring:



We proudly honored our CEO Award for Inclusion recipients, our company's highest honor for those who make outstanding contributions to the advancement of DEI at our company.“Program of the Year” was awarded to the Valuing Inclusive Perspectives (VIP) Program, an innovative, peer-facilitated learning opportunity with small group conversations centered around DEI topics such as generational diversity, communicating with empathy and being an ally.

In recognition of Mental Health Month in May:



The company observed“5K and Take the Day,” where Motorolans were encouraged to step away from their desks, get outside and then celebrate with a company-wide paid mental health day.

Our People with Disabilities + Allies (PwD+A) business council led important conversations on mental health, from a panel discussion on neurodiversity to desk yoga sessions. PwD+A also partnered with the Motorola Solutions Black Inclusion and Diversity Organization (MBDIO) and Motorola Solutions Asian and Pacific Islander (MAPI) business council to host sessions on mental fitness. We celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. The MAPI business council hosted discussions with senior leaders to highlight the contributions and achievements of our teams in Asia Pacific, including Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and India – teams that are models for cultivating and supporting culturally diverse workforces.

Motorola Solutions is dedicated to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered. Through our impact on culture, career, company and community, we build a strong foundation for an inclusive and innovative future. Read more about our impact in our 2023 DEI Annual Report , and stay tuned for the second installment in this series – Empowering Inclusion Through Career – coming soon!