The Well-Being Of The Planet And Its People: Global Leaders To Converge In Brasilia For G20 Interfaith And Pard Forums

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

G20 Interfaith Forum

G20 Social

International Partnership on Religion and Sustainable Development

The forum, themed "Leave No One Behind: The Well-Being of the Planet and Its People," will take place from August 19-22, 2024

- JoAnne Wadsworth, IF20 consultantBRASILIA, GOIáS, BRAZIL, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world grappling with unprecedented challenges from climate change to economic inequality, the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) together with the International Partnership on Religion and Sustainable Development (PaRD ) and further partners are set to bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including religious and Indigenous leaders other civil society representatives, policymakers, academics, and developmental experts to address pressing global issues. The forum, themed "Leave No One Behind: The Well-Being of the Planet and Its People," will take place from August 19-22, 2024, at the Hotel Royal Tulip Brasilia Alvorada in Brasilia.This year's forum is inspired by Brazil's G20 theme,“Building a just world and a sustainable planet.” Aligned with the priorities of Brazil during its G20 Presidency 2024, the Forum aims to harness the collective wisdom and engagement of the world's religious communities to contribute to sustainable development and global policy reform. The event will feature a diverse array of sessions addressing critical topics such as food security, climate action, peacebuilding, trafficking, children's issues, holistic well-being, social cohesion, and the ethical implications of artificial intelligence.Key highlights of the Forum include:-Opening plenary on creating an equitable world of promise and opportunity, featuring faith-based, political, and NGO leaders and representatives from around the world-Sessions on the role of religious engagement in food security, climate finance, and environmental justice-Discussions on rebuilding from COVID-19 and addressing mental health challenges-Workshops on combating human trafficking, promoting freedom of religion and belief, and fostering interfaith understandingThe organizers will utilize this Forum to develop and present policy recommendations for the G20 Summit, focusing on five priority areas: food crises, environment, peacebuilding, debt relief, and human trafficking.While in-person attendance is by invitation only, the forum warmly invites the general public to participate virtually in hybrid sessions via webinar links. Simultaneous Portuguese-English translation will be available, and more limited AI interpretation will be provided for a number of other languages.To register for virtual attendance and receive webinar links for any available session, please visit:Members of the press interested in attending the forum in person should contact the media relations team to request an invitation:Marianna Richardson, Director of Communications: ...About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith Forum and PaRDIF20 and PaRD have long standing experiences at the intersection of religion and development.The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.PaRD convenes governments, multilateral entities, academia, religious and other civil society actors to amplify contributions to the SDGs and make them visible at a global level. It facilitates dialogue among over 170 members, sharing of good practices and evidence, and collaboration to better inform policy and practices.For more information, please visit & .

Marianna Richardson

G20 Interfaith Forum

+1 801-692-1442

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn