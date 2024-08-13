Urgent Congressional Briefing Hosted By Cohna Highlights Continuing Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The violence and human rights crisis facing the Hindus of Bangladesh was the subject of a virtual Congressional Briefing hosted by the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA). Congressman Rich McCormick (R-GA), along with various Bangladeshi voices from North America, participated in a discussion that showcased the escalation of the many facets of the discrimination and religious targeting faced by minorities in the country. Close to 500 participants from the United States, and around the globe, tuned in live for this first-of-its-kind event.

A former Marine, Congressman McCormick shared personal stories from his past interactions with the Hindu community in Bangladesh, recounting his close encounters with victims of violence. He expressed profound concern over the ongoing genocide of minorities and called for increased pressure on international bodies, such as the United Nations (UN), to take decisive action. He also reaffirmed his commitment to standing by the Hindu community in this fight.

Nikunj Trivedi, President of CoHNA, highlighted the disturbing silence from media outlets and human rights organizations regarding the violence in Bangladesh. "If this is just 'political violence,' why haven't Sunni mosques been attacked, considering that Awami League leaders are practicing Muslims," he questioned. Trivedi also referenced George Harrison and Ravi Shankar's historic "Concert for Bangladesh" at Madison Square Garden in August 1971, which brought global attention to the crisis and raised thousands of dollars for the victims of the 1971 Bengali Hindu genocide. "Where is the outcry from artists and celebrities today?" he asked.

Bangladeshi Hindu speakers shared harrowing personal accounts of decades-long violence impacting their families and friends - with much of the violence remaining unreported. For example, Rana Banik of the CoHNA Youth Action Network (CYAN) spoke of the abduction and sexual violence endured by his friend's young daughter. When she was found, she was unconscious. The family relocated quietly due to fear of social stigma.

A young mother from Bangladesh, Hridita Saha shared that her relatives recently faced a terrifying visit from intruders this week, leaving the entire family in constant fear and trauma.

Such cases illustrate the extensive, often undocumented violence faced by the community.

Ashok Karmaker, Chairman of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council , USA, addressed the deep-seated bias against Hindus in Bangladeshi society, warning that without outside intervention, such violence will persist.

Dhiman Chowdhury, President of the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities , criticized the UN's apparent inaction regarding the crisis.

Utsav Chakrabarti, Executive Director of HinduACTion , highlighted the dramatic decline in the Hindu population in Bangladesh-from 17% to just 7.8% today. He warned that if the international community does not act, the complete genocide of Bangladeshi Hindus may become inevitable.

Shyama Haldar, President of Michigan Kalibari temple, spoke about how Hindus are often targeted during political transitions in Bangladesh, sharing his own childhood experiences of violence during partition.

The briefing underscored the urgent need for global intervention to address the ongoing crisis and protect the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. CoHNA has been urging an urgent intervention and action

from the UN and other governmental bodies.

Sadly, Hinduphobia was also on naked display during the briefing as some extremists put hearts and laughing emojis during emotional testimonials from speakers who described the murders, rapes, and vandalism of temples. This was then followed by hate mail claiming that Hindus are exaggerating the violence and that they have not been targeted for their religious backgrounds.

CoHNA organized the event with support from the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) , Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, USA , HinduACTion , Hindus of Georgia PAC , Hindu American PAC of New York , and Hindu American PAC of Fl orida .

On the day of Sheikh Hasina's exit (August 5th), CoHNA sprang into action with a letter campaign that has so far garnered over 50,000 signatures . The campaign sends letters directly to local and federal lawmakers both in the US and Canada.

Additionally, CoHNA and other diaspora organizations are organizing protests across North America, with thousands of local community members participating in events in New York City , Atlanta , Bay Area , Toronto , Montreal , and other places.

A complete recording of the congressional briefing is available here .

