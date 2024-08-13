Lingoace Celebrates Year 7 Milestone: 400,000 Young Learners Worldwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From Languages to Math and Music, LingoAce is Cultivating a New Generation of Global Citizens

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LingoAce , the global leader in education for children with award-winning programs in Mandarin Chinese, English, math, and music, today celebrated the company's seventh anniversary with a new milestone. From teaching their first student in Singapore online seven years ago, LingoAce has now taught more than 400,000 young learners from more than 100 countries and regions.

Today, the company has developed a holistic education program covering world languages, Singapore math, and music. With a focus on developing skills in effective communication, cross-cultural understanding, and critical thinking,

LingoAce's team of curriculum specialists and experienced teachers has developed a series of highly effective and engaging learning programs for children. The end goal is to unlock every child's potential, grow leadership skills, and cultivate future global citizens.

"Since the beginning, our vision has been to nurture confident children with a global worldview who can build cultural bridges through fluency in languages and cultural understanding," says Founder and CEO Hugh Yao. "As a father, I understand deeply that education is not one-size-fits-all. That's why we've designed our programs to be taught as private lessons and small group classes. We hope this personalized attention will spark a lifelong love for learning."

November 2023: Expanded Ace Music's online guided practice with professional teachers beyond piano and violin to include more than 30 instruments.

February 2024: Integrated English language program with Reach Higher, a comprehensive English curriculum by National Geographic Learning for beginners and advanced learners.

April 2024: Inked strategic partnership with Hanban International to enhance the global Chinese language certification process and make more high-quality teaching resources accessible

July 2024: Successfully hosted LingoAce's first bilingual Summer Camp, a history and culture study tour, offering children and their parents an immersive language learning program in China's Sichuan province. August 2024: Opened LingoAce's first U.S. onsite learning center for Chinese and math enrichment programs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About LingoAce

LingoAce is a global education technology company on a mission to make learning for kids more engaging, effective, and accessible through technology. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Singapore and has global operations throughout the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe, and China. Backed by the world's top investors, including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has a roster of more than 5,000 professionally certified teachers and has taught more than 15 million classes to PreK-12 students in more than 100 countries. In 2023, LingoAce was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and to the GSV EdTech 150 list of the world's most transformative edtech companies for the second year. Learn more: lingoace



