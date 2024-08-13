Wombi Rolls Out E-Bike Subscriptions In Seattle: Expanding Access To Premium E-Bikes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wombi, the full-service, subscription e-bike service from Los Angeles, is expanding to Seattle, serving all of Seattle and the East Side. Wombi offers Seattleites an accessible way to commute by premium e-bike-complete with essential services: maintenance, repairs, insurance, and even roadside assistance on a month-to-month basis. This full-service approach makes biking convenient, affordable, and enjoyable.

"We believe that everyone should have access to reliable and accessible options," said Dan Carr, CEO of Wombi. "Our goal is to make e-bikes a viable option for all Seattleites, regardless of their previous biking experience or budget. By offering an all-inclusive service, we're making it easier than ever to choose a bike over a car."

Since its launch in Los Angeles in Summer 2023, Wombi has quickly gained a reputation for breaking down the barriers to e-bike commuting. Wombi offers more than just e-bikes-it facilitates a lifestyle shift. Now, Seattle residents can enjoy the convenience and joy of riding a premium Tern e-bike with peace of mind that the inclusive subscription provides.

Seattle's commitment to progressive urban planning made it the ideal choice for Wombi's next chapter. The city's forward-thinking investments, like the $133.5 million Move Seattle Levy aimed at enhancing biking infrastructure and cyclist safety, align perfectly with Wombi's mission to get more households to choose a bike over their car for daily use.

"We're here to help people rethink their daily commute by choosing a joyful alternative to cars," added Kinley Lagrange, Director of Marketing and Customer Success. "We support our subscribers at every step, ensuring they can simply enjoy the ride."

Wombi's expansion into Seattle is supported by the company's strong foundation with Lug+Carrie, its sister brand in Australia. Founded in 2019 by brothers Benjamin and Daniel Carr, Lug+Carrie has become the world's largest cargo e-bike subscription fleet, operating in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. With over 2,500 customers, Lug+Carrie has successfully made e-bikes accessible for families and individuals across Australia. Now, with Daniel Carr based in the U.S., Wombi brings the same dedication to making e-bikes an accessible and practical (and fun!) transportation choice to American cities.

About Wombi

Wombi is the first full-service e-bike subscription company, providing a tailored selection of Tern cargo e-bikes designed to meet the unique transportation needs of both individuals and families. With a seamless and affordable subscription model that includes maintenance, repairs, insurance, and roadside assistance-plus a wide range of accessories-Wombi is transforming access to sustainable mobility solutions, one city at a time.

Media Contact:

Kinley Lagrange

Director of Marketing, Wombi

1 206-759-8872

[email protected]



SOURCE Wombi