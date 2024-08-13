Discover A New Approach To Leadership With Todd Marshall Hearnsberger's 'The Dysfunctional Leader'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author and leadership expert Todd Marshall Hearnsberger is excited to announce the release of his new book, "The Dysfunctional Leader," on June 7, 2024. This insightful aims to change how leaders approach their roles in both corporate and non-profit settings."The Dysfunctional Leader" looks at the challenges leaders face today. Todd uses his experience in both corporate and non-profit leadership to provide a unique perspective. The book covers both the good and bad sides of leadership, offering practical advice for improvement. It emphasizes ethical leadership, promoting values-driven leadership over self-interest. Todd also provides hope for personal growth and transformation, sharing strategies to overcome leadership challenges and become more effective.The book stands out due to its dual perspective, combining insights from corporate and non-profit leadership. It takes a holistic approach, exploring both the positive and negative aspects of leadership, and offers practical, real-world advice. Todd emphasizes ethical leadership, advocating for leaders to embrace a higher purpose. His engaging storytelling makes complex concepts accessible, blending personal anecdotes with practical wisdom. The book addresses contemporary challenges and social justice issues while grounding its advice in timeless principles, making it relevant now and for the future.This book is perfect for current and aspiring leaders across all industries. Business leaders, managers, and anyone looking to improve their leadership skills will find it valuable.Todd Marshall Hearnsberger is a thought leader, author, and has served in various pastoral roles with over two decades of experience in organizational leadership management. He is a business founder and CEO, Chief Operating Officer of another family business, serves in a director role in his local church, and has served on multiple local and national boards of directors. Todd is pursuing a Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL) degree from Liberty University and holds an MBA from Ohio Christian University. He has held various leadership roles in both corporate and non-profit organizations, and these opportunities have provided him with a wealth of experience to draw from in his writing.The book explores several key themes: identifying and addressing dysfunctional leadership behavior, the importance of ethical leadership, personal growth and transformation, balancing success and integrity, the impact of leadership on organizational culture, navigating challenges and setbacks, the power of redemption and second chances, the importance of self-awareness and humility, the dual perspective of corporate and non-profit leadership, and timeless principles of effective leadership."The Dysfunctional Leader" will be available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats starting June 7, 2024.

