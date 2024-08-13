New Book Release: 'How To Be The Old Lion' By Terry P. Tanner - A Journey To Living A Life Of Intention And Purpose

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Discover the transformative power of living a life guided by timeless truths and principles with "How to be the Old Lion," the debut by author Terry P. Tanner. This book offers a collection of profound insights and practical wisdom drawn from the author's personal experiences and life journey."How to be the Old Lion" is not just a book; it's a roadmap for navigating life's challenges with confidence and purpose. Drawing from real-life examples and lessons learned over a lifetime, Tanner provides readers with the tools needed to overcome common pitfalls and embrace a life of intentionality. With an emphasis on spiritual and ethical principles, this book serves as a guide to living fearlessly, much like The Old Lion.Unique Aspects and Target AudienceWhat sets "How to be the Old Lion" apart is its universal appeal and applicability. The book compiles truths that resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to live with intention and wisdom. Whether you are a young adult embarking on your journey or a senior reflecting on your experiences, this book offers valuable insights for anyone seeking personal growth and fulfilment.The book's core message-that everyone can learn to be the Old Lion, unafraid and purposeful-is delivered in a way that is accessible to a broad audience. Young adults and senior citizens alike will find relevance and inspiration in Tanner's words, making it a must-read for anyone seeking to enrich their life.About the AuthorBorn in 1963 in Mobile, Alabama, Terry P. Tanner brings a wealth of life experience and insight to his writing. A graduate of Auburn University with a BS degree in Building Science, Tanner has spent 38 years married to his wife and is the father of one son. He currently resides in Chelsea, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, with his wife and their five dogs.Tanner's journey has been marked by personal growth, learning from mistakes, and embracing the wisdom shared by God. "How to be the Old Lion" is the culmination of these experiences, offering readers a chance to learn from Tanner's successes and failures. This book is his first foray into writing, and it stands as a testament to the lessons he has learned over nearly six decades of life.Key Themes and FeaturesThe main themes explored in "How to be the Old Lion" include:●Embracing truths that lead to fearless living.●Understanding the rewards and challenges of an intentional life.●The importance of spiritual and ethical principles.Unlike other books in its genre, this work offers a comprehensive collection of life lessons in one location, making it a standout choice for readers seeking practical guidance.Early Reviews and TestimonialsAlthough "How to be the Old Lion" is set to release soon, it has already garnered positive feedback from early readers. The critique panel has praised the book for its insightful approach to personal growth and its ability to inspire readers to live boldly and with purpose.

