(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. TransportUS, Inc., expands services with an additional new contract win expanding services to the East Los Angeles and surrounding area.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. ("AmeriGuard" or the "Company";

OTCQX: AGSS ), a national leader in comprehensive security solutions, is proud to announce its recent contract award from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (the "VA") Loma Linda Healthcare System. This additional agreement with the VA appoints AmeriGuard as the primary provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) services in the Loma Linda area and the East Los Angeles Healthcare System.

This prestigious contract appoints AmeriGuard as the primary provider of

Gurney, Ambulatory, and Hired Car Services

for veterans in these regions, further expanding the company's purposeful movement into the transportation sector. The agreement is a testament to AmeriGuard's commitment to delivering critical support services to those who have served our nation.

Strategic Expansion Through TransportUS, Inc.

This contract also highlights the strategic value of AmeriGuard's acquisition of TransportUS, Inc. The acquisition has broadened AmeriGuard's transportation service offerings and strengthened its ability to provide comprehensive and reliable transportation solutions tailored to the unique needs of the veteran community. The new contract is projected to result in an estimated 12% increase in annualized revenue growth for the company in the foreseeable future.

"We are honored to have been selected by the VA to expand transportation services to meet their needs" said Lawrence Garcia, CEO of AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. "This agreement underscores our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives veterans.

Our expansion into non-emergency medical transportation through TransportUS, Inc. has been a strategic platform enabling us to better serve those who have served our nation."

AmeriGuard remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation services, ensuring that veterans receive the care they need with the dignity and respect they deserve. Our team of skilled professionals is dedicated to delivering a service experience that is both compassionate and respectful, addressing the unique needs of our veteran clients.

About AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc.

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTCQX: AGSS ) is a Nevada-based corporation specializing in armed security services, primarily serving military, federal, and state government clients since 2000. The company is a leading provider of security and support services, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions with a focus on integrity, service, and excellence. Through the strategic acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., AmeriGuard has expanded its capabilities to include non-emergency medical transportation, furthering its mission to provide comprehensive community support.

For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">.

Media Contact:

Lawrence Garcia, CEO, or Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1-559-271-5984

Statements in this press release regarding AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

SOURCE AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc.