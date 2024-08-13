NEW ENVIRONMENTAL BOOK ATTACKS NORMS Of SCIENTIFIC PROGRESS.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helpless Earth: Reckless Science, by Yuval Kanev, challenges major assumptions, policies, and visions of leading scientific programs in the past 3 centuries.

- Yuval KanevHAIFA, ISRAEL, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This revisionist work covers key threats to humanity posed by prominent developments in science and since the rise of the Industrial Revolution.The comprehensive investigation scrutinizes scores of neglected issues surrounding cherished scientific advance irrespective of increasing global hazards.Officially published earlier this year, the 270-page book highlights the sobering reality of key historical breakthroughs that currently endanger global safety based on the Doomsday Clock project.Given the lopsided pros and cons of modern scientific achievements, this volume censures uncompromising scientific establishments for factually risking humanity, downplaying their accountability, overlooking their principal challengers, and cultivating their public image.The book, supported by a lengthy list of scholarly sources and dozens of graphical demonstrations, is the latest addition to the author's growing repertoire and continues with his unique form of critique against expert elites.“Helpless Earth: Reckless Science” in ebook, paperback, and hardcover format is offered in Amazon store.A PDF version will be emailed to interested media representatives upon request.Contact;...Here is the book page on Amazon.For more information, here is the author's blog.

