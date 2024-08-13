(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moorestown, NJ Deployed Work Order General Service Module and Foreclosed Property Registration Module With GovPilot

Moorestown, NJ expands their partnership with the management software provider to streamline operations and government services in the municipality.

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Customer Since 2021 with 4 Total Modules DeployedThe Township of Moorestown, NJ has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices for 2024 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Burlington County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.This partnership aims to provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot's customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Moorestown.Moorestown added the following solutions to their municipality:Work Order General Service ModuleForeclosed Property Registration ModuleLearn more about these modules:Work Order General Service Module allows access to An administrative form that lets departments review and approve work orders. Employees can use a mobile app to report when projects are completed.Foreclosed Property Registration Module makes it possible for applicants to apply online to register for vacant properties. Once submitted, the issuing department can keep track of renewal statuses and the applicable fees.All additional software solutions deployed by Moorestown in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page.About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for seven consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

