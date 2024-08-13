DAY OF THE CLONES -- Award-Winning Post Apocalyptic Thriller Now Available On VOD/Streaming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAY OF THE CLONES - POSTER

DAY OF THE CLONES - Still 1

DAY OF THE CLONES - Film Still 2

DAY OF THE CLONES - Film Still 3

DAY OF THE CLONES - Film Still 4

THERE ARE SOME THINGS MANKIND WAS NOT MEANT TO DO!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Human cloning. The dream of modern science. Or a nightmare?Vamoose Productions and Random take audiences to a bold new experiment in terror, with the debut of the award-winning edge of your seat post-apocalyptic thriller, DAY OF THE CLONES , on streaming/VOD beginning August 13, 2024. A fantastic new horror adventure drama that combines the claustrophobia of“Dawn of the Dead” with the intense paranoia of“The Thing,” set against the realistic backdrop of the north of England, DAY OF THE CLONES is a twisty sci-fi horror adventure story of a scientist hiding in an isolated farmhouse with a group of survivors after clones that he created begin to take over the world. Written and directed by veteran thriller filmmaker Eric Ian Steele, the acclaimed feature was winner of 'Best Film' at the 2023“International Motion Picture Awards” and boasts nominations from numerous other horror and sci-fi festivals, including 'Scares that Care' and 'Manchester Lift-off.'Trailer:Downloadable/Vimeo:Filmed entirely during Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in the cold winter of Manchester, England, the hauntingly realistic DAY OF THE CLONES features striking shots of the pandemic-abandoned city during lockdown. It stars Johnny Topping (as Andrew), Laura Montgomery Bennett (as Lindsey), Sam Burns (as Sam), Laura Petrie (as Laura) and Adam Weidrick (as the Clones/Kellogg).LOGLINE: A guilt-ridden scientist tries to protect a group of people in an isolated farmhouse from an array of homicidal clones that he created.ABOUT Director, Writer, Producer- Eric Ian SteeleBased in Manchester, UK, Steele is writer, director, producer of DAY OF THE CLONES and the independent horror feature films "Boy #5", now "Bad Blood" (2021). Nominated for the 'International Rising Star Award' at Frightfest UK in 2021. An award-winning screenwriter, novelist and short story writer, he is co-writer of the Netflix thriller feature film "The Student" (2017). Steele founded the film's production company, Vamoose Productions.FULL SYNOPSIS: The near future. Human clones are ruthlessly exploited for manual labor. They are sterile and programmed to obey, so when they rebel human society is totally unprepared. As civilization falls, geneticist Andrew Callwood and his pregnant girlfriend Lindsey flee to a remote farmhouse. Together with their android Kellogg they turn the homestead into a fortress. But it's not long before they pick up strays in the form of a bitter soldier, Solent, and a lazy young couple, Sam and Laura. A series of deadly encounters with patrolling clones convinces the survivors they must get help from the outside world. Andrew resists the idea. He prefers to wait until the clones' genetic suicide code kicks in. But, as Lyndsey's pregnancy advances at a terrifying rate, they learn that she is carrying a cloned baby. Worse, when the baby is born it will quickly become a fertile adult female, allowing the clones to breed and replace humans for good. With tensions rising among the survivors Sam and Laura use a CB radio to contact a group of other humans. But the clones are learning faster than anyone suspected. Led by a mysterious hooded figure, they learn the farmhouse's location... and make plans to attack.Info/Specs:Released By/Studio: Random MediaDirector: Eric Ian SteeleWriter: Eric Ian SteeleProducers: Eric Ian Steele, Barry MortonMusic: Johann Sebastian BachRunning Time: 1:38:20 // Production Year: 2021/UKAudio Language: EnglishGenre: Horror, Sci-Fi, FantasyRating: TV-PG suggestedAvailability/Price: Video on Demand/VOD release is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, GooglePlay and more. Price varies by format, own-rent option and platform.Social Media:Imdb:Facebook:Instagram:About RANDOM MEDIA:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK & MORE BACKGROUND INFO HERE:# # #PRESS CONTACT and to request a Digital ScreenerRICK RHOADES/JENNIFER LANG... // ...High Roads Media & Branding - for Random Media© 2020 Vamoose Productions Ltd.

