Ideology Health Ranks No. 717 On The 2024 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

Inc. revealed today that IDEOlogy is No. 717 on the 2024 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. IDEOlogy Health has seen a 667% revenue growth over the last three years. Among this year's list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 208%. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458

jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Our mission has always been focused on providing industry-leading unbiased medical education for our physicians and partners and so we'd like to share this honor with them. Our team continues to grow and reach physicians through on-demand, virtual, and in-person non-promotional medical education platforms that impact patients' lives," says Michael Gramling, CEO and founder of IDEOlogy Health.

About IDEOlogy Health

IDEOlogy Health is leading the change in how healthcare professionals connect and stay up-to-date on the latest advancements in medicine. The company leverages decades of healthcare expertise and emerging technology to provide data, analysis, and educational opportunities from experts across the globe in the diseases of Oncology and Hematology.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

