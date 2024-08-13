Berkeley Humane Hosts 20+ Rescues On 9/7 To Place 200+ Pets In Loving Homes - Event 10 AM To 4 PM At Berkeley Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adopters connect with pets at Berkeley Humane's largest adoption event, helping over 200 animals find loving homes on September 7th.

Excitement fills the air as a family poses with their newly adopted puppy at Berkeley Humane's Bark and Meow Around the Block event.

Newly adopted and ready for a fresh start, a proud adopter poses with their dog at Berkeley Humane's Bark and Meow Around the Block event.

With shelters at critical capacity, Berkeley Humane hosts California's largest adoption event on 9/7 to find homes for 200+ pets.

BERKELEY, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Animal shelters are filled to critical levels, so Berkeley Humane is hosting the single largest adoption event in all of California this year with over 20 rescues and shelters on Saturday, September 7, from 10 AM to 4 PM to place more than 200 pets into loving homes."This is a great time to find a new family member, and some of these animals have traveled a long way to meet you," said Jeffrey Zerwekh, Executive Director at Berkeley Humane. "We have pets from the Park Fire in Chico, Orange County in Southern California, and Kona, Hawai'i."This family-friendly event will include pet toymaking for kids, live music, food trucks, vendors, and a beer garden sponsored by Cellarmaker Brewing Company. Berkeley Humane will waive adoption fees for this event, and many rescue partners will also waive or reduce their fees. All animals available from Berkeley Humane will have received veterinary care, vaccinations, and microchips and will be ready to go home after a brief adoption counseling session."This is the 12th year that Berkeley Humane has hosted this event," said Haley Heslip, Volunteer Committee Chair responsible for planning the event. "In addition to new adoptions, we want to ensure that families with pets who may be experiencing difficult times receive support, too. For the first time, we will be offering a fee-waived microchip and vaccine clinic."Sponsored by Maddie's Fund, Lucy Pet Foundation, Alan Shriro Family, Wareham Development, along with other pet-friendly businesses including VCA Animal Hospitals, Modern Animal, L.J. Kruse Company, Hill's Pet Nutrition, MetLife, Boehringer Ingelheim, The Barkmont, IDEXX, Dog Trekker, Berkeley Chamber of Commerce, Berkeley Rotary Club, Pet Food Express, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and the City of Berkeley, the Berkeley Police Association, and Berkeley Firefighters Random Acts, have all joined together to make this adoption event a success.WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)WHAT: 12th Annual Bark (& Meow) Around the Block Adopt-a-thon and street fairWHERE: 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley CAWHEN: Saturday, September 7, 10 AM – 4 PMWHY: Shelters are at critical levels; find 200 animals homes with a loving family; a family-friendly street fairFOR MORE ABOUT THE EVENT.SHARE THIS ON SOCIAL:Join us at the single largest same-day adopt-a-thon in California this year at our family-friendly street fair at Berkeley Humane on Saturday, September 7, 2024, Featuring countless dogs and cats, plus rabbits, birds, and more exotics, available for adoption, along with live music, food bites, a beer garden, and more-this event welcomes adopters and our animal-loving community members to come together in support of shelter animals! Learn more about Bark and Meow Around the Block.#DogsofInstagram #CatsofInstagram #PetAdoption #Berkeley #AdoptDontShopABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE:Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipal shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment, and lots of love. Learn more about Berkeley Humane.

Jason Barnes

Berkeley Humane

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram