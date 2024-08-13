The Pipeline Group, Inc. Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Continuing a Legacy of Excellence: The Pipeline Group Secures Spot on INC. 5000 List for the Fourth Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pipeline Group, Inc. (TPG), a leader in tech-enabled sales solutions, has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. This marks the fourth consecutive year that TPG has earned this prestigious honor, a testament to the company's relentless dedication to driving outstanding results for its clients.Ken Jisser, CEO of The Pipeline Group, attributes the company's remarkable success to the extraordinary efforts of its team. "Our people are the heart of our business," Jisser said. "Every day, they bring their best selves to work, ensuring our clients see a significant return on investment. We are deeply grateful to our team, our venture capital and private equity partners, and our clients for their unwavering support and trust in us."The Pipeline Group's growth is fueled by a unique combination of people, data, and technology, which has consistently delivered an average 3X return on investment for clients. Building and maintaining effective sales teams can be both costly and time-consuming, but TPG's clients have found a reliable partner in the company, leading to strong client retention and an ever-growing list of referrals."Our success is a direct result of the strong relationships we've built with our venture capital and private equity partners, who continue to refer us to their portfolio companies," Jisser added. "These partnerships, along with our clients' referrals and the unwavering support of our families, have enabled us to grow into a global operation with resources in 28 countries-without the need for outside funding or significant investment in marketing and sales."Looking ahead, TPG has ambitious plans for the future. The company is set to leverage its own tech-enabled sales team to build its internal pipeline and is preparing to launch its proprietary, battle-tested technology through a spin-off company next year.

