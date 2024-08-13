Digital Visionaries Symposium 2024 Leads Global Dialogue On Enterprise AI And Digital Finance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The official logo of the Digital Visionaries Symposium (DVS) 2024

Hong Kong's iconic skyline

Global Leaders in Enterprise AI and Finance Gather in Hong Kong to Define the Next Era of Digital Transformation

HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Visionaries Symposium (DVS) 2024, scheduled for October 24-25, 2024, in Hong Kong, will convene global financial services stakeholders, technology leaders and policymakers to engage and prepare for the most pressing issues in enterprise AI and digital finance. The DVS 2024 two-day program will host dialogues and debates surrounding digital transformation for financial services to drive value creation and capital investment and cover 1,000 high-profile delegates participating both in-person and virtually.DVS 2024 Theme: From Vision to ScaleThe central theme of DVS 2024 is“From Vision to Scale”. Symposium speakers, including some of the world's foremost AI and finance luminaries, will explore the latest breakthroughs in AI, tackle challenges and catalyze actions to ensure that AI and digital finance benefit the global financial services industry.DVS 2024 is structured around four stages presented in a variety of session formats. Day 1 is dedicated to Enterprise AI and Day 2 focuses on digital finance. Selected themes covered at the Capital, Tech, Ecosystem and Visionaries stages include:.AI 2030: Predicting the next wave of innovations.Measuring the ROI of AI and Digital Initiatives.Scaling Enterprise AI – Buying vs. Building.C-suite strategies on digital transformation in financial services.Mapping capital flow into frontier tech.Tokenization and investment product innovation.Financial inclusion with CBDCs and stablecoins.Hong Kong as a base for enterprise digital successDVS 2024 HighlightsAttendees will engage in two days of focused content, high-level panels, and exclusive networking opportunities..Opening by world leading speakers: DVS is honored to present our featured opening speakers for 2024, who will headline the Capital Stage.DVS AI Opening Keynote: Professor Simon SeeProfessor Simon See bridges academia and industry. He leads AI initiatives across the Asia Pacific and has published over 200 papers in the fields of AI, high-performance computing, and big data.DVS Digital Finance Opening Keynote: Angelina KwanAngelina Kwan has had a distinguished career in financial services, including senior roles at HKEX, Cantor Fitzgerald, and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). She also serves on various boards and charities, including as Chair of The Women's Foundation..World-Class Speakers: DVS 2024 will convene over 100 global speakers who are top enterprise leaders, policymakers and visionaries driving the future of Enterprise AI and Digital Finance, equipping participants with actionable insights..Thematic VIP roundtables: Two by-invitation-only VIP roundtables will foster deep engagement and chart a way forward for senior executives and policymakers on the themes of AI and Digital Finance..Build Strategic Partnerships: Connect with over 1,000 influential delegates, both in-person and virtually, to secure valuable relationships and drive impactful business collaborations..Technology showcase: The Technology Stage will allow participants to experience with, interact with and listen to panels and demos on up-and-coming innovations from global leading tech companies. The Technology Stage will take place on 25 October 2024 at the InvestHK head office and is targeted to top decision makers of fintech enterprises..Maximize strategic growth in Hong Kong: Uncover how Hong Kong's policy and strategic advantage in digital innovation and finance will benefit your enterprise, with insights directly from senior officials and policymakers..Hybrid Experience: Participate in DVS 2024 in-person in Hong Kong or virtually through our conference platform, ensuring a comprehensive experience anywhere, anytime.Global Reach from Hong Kong's Innovation CenterSupported by InvestHK alongside professional associations, DVS 2024 will showcase Hong Kong as a premier hub for AI and digital finance. DVS 2024 will take place at The GalaMuse at Victoria Dockside and InvestHK Head Office in Hong Kong. The insights shared at DVS 2024 will extend globally to a global audience via livestream on the symposium's official website. DVS 2024 takes place in October, during the same month as Hong Kong FinTech Week and Blocktober.Angelina Kwan, Senior Advisor of EmergentX and Managing Director of Stratford Finance said,“Hong Kong stands as a beacon for digital transformation, and DVS will highlight our city's pioneering contributions to Enterprise AI and Digital Finance.”“The financial services sector is at a pivotal moment of digital transformation catalyzed by AI and blockchain applications, and DVS 2024 is the platform where ideas meet execution. We are proud to host a distinguished group of global enterprise leaders, policy makers and innovators and facilitate the dialogue that will set the industry's direction for years to come,“ added Esme Pau, CEO of EmergentX.Register and be part of the future at DVS 2024.Registration for media accreditation for journalists wishing to cover DVS 2024 is open..Registration by invitation is now open for enterprise leaders and officials. General ticket sales will commence on August 21. Capacity is limited and early registration is encouraged..Follow social media posts using the hashtag #DVS24 or to join the conversation that will shape the future of digital innovation..View the stages and key topics, and pre-register at .About DVS 2024The Digital Visionaries Symposium (DVS) 2024 is a premier two-day event dedicated to exploring the transformative power of AI and digital finance within the financial services industry. Held in October 24-25 in Hong Kong, DVS 2024 brings together over 1,000 global enterprise leaders, senior decision-makers, and innovators in-person and online to discuss the most pressing issues and shape the future of enterprise AI and digital finance. DVS 2024 is the must-attend event for industry leaders seeking to advance the digital transformation agenda in their organizations. For more information, visitAbout EmergentXEmergentX is dedicated to accelerating the world's digital transformation, specializing in enterprise AI, blockchain and digital assets. EmergentX is best known for its comprehensive suite involving actionable insights, professional expert community and premium events. Learn more: .

